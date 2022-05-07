Mildred scores 15 unanswered runs, run-rules Rogers

WACO, Texas — After jumping out to an early 3-0 lead, the Rogers Lady Eagles saw their advantage disappear in a hurry as Mildred scored 15 straight runs to take Game One of the Best of Three series 15-3.

The turning point came in the bottom of the third.

With two runners on and two outs, Mildred's Parker Kittrell got hold of a Nicole Mucha pitch and sent it over the wall in left field. The three-run home run tied the game and shifted the momentum away from Rogers.

From there, Mildred would explode for 12 more runs and the 15-3 win.

In Game Two, Mildred would finish the series with a 7-6 win.