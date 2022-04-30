Midway sweeps Belton en route to area round

HEWITT, Texas — The Midway Pantherettes overcame their old district rival Belton in the first round of the playoffs, winning Game Two 9-1 to finish the series sweep.

Midway struck first with a Dania Durr solo home run in the third inning. They would then score again on a pair of doubles from Chalie Yourman and Toni Mishnik. By the end of the fourth inning, Midway held a 4-0 lead.

That lead would swell to 8-0 in the fifth inning.

The Lady Tigers would finally generate some offense in the sixth, loading the bases for Lole Reyes, who drove in Mia Garza for Belton's first and only run.

Midway cruised from there, adding one more run to finish their dominant 9-1 win.