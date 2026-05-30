Midway softball falls short in state title game against Pearland 

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Midway softball falls short of being crowned back-to-back champions.

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Jonesboro softball three-peats; Midway softball's comeback falls short

It was a tough game in the beginning as no one could score. The Pantherettes would find themselves down 4-0 after Pearland went on a run in the third inning.

Midway would one last burst of energy in the seventh but it wasn’t enough as the final was 6-3

This was Midway’s third straight trip to the state championship, and they have won one out of three.