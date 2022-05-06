Midway overcomes Copperas Cove to open Bi-District playoffs

HEWITT, Texas — One week after clinching a district crown, Midway returned to the diamond looking to add another trophy to their cabinet. The Panthers got out to a strong start, taking Game One of their bi-district playoff series with a 10-5 win over Copperas Cove.

The Panthers struck first in opening frame, scoring two runs. They would tack on a third with a Patrick Kilgore sacrifice fly, making the score 3-0 after two innings.

Copperas Cove would strike back in the third. After the Panthers intentionally walked Texas Tech signee Travis Sanders, Gabriel Chapman drove in two runs with a bloop-base hit to right field which fell just beneath Hunter Perry's diving glove.

However, Midway would rebuild their lead soon after. The Panthers scored three more runs in the fifth, punctuated by a Gabe Watson two-RBI single. Midway would extend the lead to 10-3 before finishing the game with a 10-5 victory.

Game Two of the series will take place Friday evening in Copperas Cove.