Mart comeback falls short in extra innings

WACO, Texas — After falling behind 5-1 in the first 2.5 innings, the Mart Panthers dropped Game One of their bi-district series with Frost 11-7 in extra innings.

Frost's Levi Fuller gave the Polar Bears a 3-1 lead in the second inning by hitting a soft ground ball through the middle of the Mart defense. The base hit scored Connor Hammonds from second base,

Frost would extend that lead in the third inning after a pair of Mart miscues allowed the Polar Bears to push two runs across.

Mart would rally to tie the game and send it into extra innings, but their comeback bid would fall short.

Game Two of the series is set for 5 p.m. Friday at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex.