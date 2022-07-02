Lorena, Abbott win Lone Star Cup crowns

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lorena Leopards and Abbott Panthers capped off an incredible school year by bringing in the Lone Star Cup, the state's top athletic honor. The award is given to the athletic department who has the most successful school year across all UIL-sanctioned extra-curricular activities.

Schools receive points in each sport dependent on how they fare in state competitions. For example, Lorena received 18 points for winning the Conference 3A state football championship in December and eight points for falling in the regional semifinals in baseball.

Lorena took home the Conference 3A Lone Star Cup by tallying 96 points, nine more than the closest competitor.

Abbott won the Conference 1A crown by scoring 65 points, the majority of which came from football, baseball and one act play.

Some other standout performers across Central Texas include:

-China Spring: 9th in 4A

-Lake Belton: T17th in 4A

-Franklin: 7th in 3A

-Academy: 16th in 3A

-Crawford: 3rd in 2A

-Hubbard: T7th in 1A