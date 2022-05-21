Long ball dooms Midway, forcing Game Three Saturday

MADISONVILLE, Texas — In the UIL Softball playoffs, all teams are required to play with Dudley Thunder Heat brand softballs. Friday night in Madisonville, it seemed like Midway might run out of those balls after The Woodlands combined to hit four home runs against the Pantherettes, winning 15-5 and forcing a Game Three Saturday afternoon.

The damage started in the first inning when The Woodlands scored four runs, including a two-run home run by Kaelyn Zusi.

Midway struck back in the second, scoring five of their own, including a Tristian Thompson blast that helped propel the Pantherettes to a 5-4 lead.

But, with the bases loaded in the third inning, The Woodlands broke open the scoring. Saylor Davis hit a grand slam over the left-center field wall. She hit a second home run later in the game. It was all part of an 11-run onslaught which gave The Woodlands a 15-5 run-rule win in six innings.

Game Three of the series was moved up to 2 p.m. at Madisonville High School in an effort to avoid any inclement weather.

"I'm hoping its like the Red Sox and the Astros where the Astros hit like five home runs and the Red Sox bounced back and beat them the next day," Midway Head Coach Jordan Williams said. "I'm hoping they ran out of some hits and we can keep them in the ballpark tomorrow."