Late-inning scoring burst propels Valley Mills to Regional Semis

WACO, Texas — In a one-game, winner-takes-all Regional Quarterfinal game at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex, the Valley Mills Eagles scored five runs in the final two innings to take down Axtell 7-1.

After a scoreless first inning, Valley Mills opened the scoring in the top of the second inning on an Elandis Taylor sacrifice fly to right field. Preston Montgomery scored on the play from third base.

Later in the inning, Cason Johnson pushed the score to 2-0 with an RBI single to center field, scoring Will McDonald.

Axtell and Valley Mills would trade zeroes over the next four innings.

In the sixth, the Eagles finally broke through again. Kennett McLane hit a stand-up double to left field. He later scored on a perfectly executed squeeze bunt to make it 3-0 Valley Mills. They would then score four runs in the top of the seventh to seal the game.

With the win, Valley Mills advances to the Regional Semifinals. They will play the winner of Windthorst and Collinsville, whose series is currently tied 1-1.