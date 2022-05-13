Lake Belton cruises past Connally, returns to Regional Semifinals

HEWITT, Texas — For the first time since the playoffs began, someone pushed the Lake Belton softball team for all seven innings. But in the end, their dreams of returning to the Regional Semifinals were never in doubt, as the Broncos beat Connally 10-1.

Lake Belton seemed well on their way to another run-rule win, opening the game with a five-run first inning. Casey Schultz hit a two-run home run, and the Broncos batted around.

From there, Connally would settle down. The Lady Cadets held Lake Belton scoreless over the next three innings. Serenity Cade-Williams capped the defensive resurgence with an outfield assist at the plate, gunning down __ to keep the deficit limited to five.

Defense led to offense.

Cade-Williams opened the bottom half of the fourth inning with a double to left field. She then made a brazen steal attempt as the ball was being thrown back from the catcher to the pitcher. The throw to third went to the fence, and Cade-Williams was able to waltz across the plate, making the score 5-1.

That was as close as things would get.

Madison Lux doubled in the fifth. Schultz would drive her in with an RBI double. Angie Deleon then hit an RBI single to left field to extend the lead to six and virtually end the Lady Cadets' hopes for a comeback.

After five innings, Lake Belton led 9-1. They would score again in the sixth inning to seal the deal.

With the win, Lake Belton returns to the Regional Semifinals for the second straight season.