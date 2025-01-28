Groesbeck ISD welcomes new athletic director, head football coach

GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — Groesbeck ISD officials announced on Tuesday that Nelson Kortis will be the new athletic director & head football coach starting Feb. 10.

Coach Kortis comes from Johnson City ISD, and he graduated from Rogers High School, Texas A&M University, and Lamar University.

"He brings a wealth of experience across all sports, with a focus on Grit, Ownership, Attitude, Tradition, and Standard = GOATS," the district said about its new coach.

"In addition, Coach Kortis will focus on developing a program for PK-12 boys and girls that will instill qualities of leadership, integrity, accountability, pride, discipline, academic focus, character, commitment, and teamwork."