Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Groesbeck ISD welcomes new athletic director, head football coach

Nelson M. Kortis Groesbeck ISD
Groesbeck ISD, 25 News
Nelson M. Kortis Groesbeck ISD
Posted

GROESBECK, Texas (KXXV) — Groesbeck ISD officials announced on Tuesday that Nelson Kortis will be the new athletic director & head football coach starting Feb. 10.

Coach Kortis comes from Johnson City ISD, and he graduated from Rogers High School, Texas A&M University, and Lamar University.

"He brings a wealth of experience across all sports, with a focus on Grit, Ownership, Attitude, Tradition, and Standard = GOATS," the district said about its new coach.

"In addition, Coach Kortis will focus on developing a program for PK-12 boys and girls that will instill qualities of leadership, integrity, accountability, pride, discipline, academic focus, character, commitment, and teamwork."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood