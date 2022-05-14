Crawford sweeps Italy behind Jones' spectacular outing

WACO, Texas — Good teams can win in multiple ways.

After their offense exploded for 20 runs against Italy Wednesday night, the Crawford Lady Pirates showed their adaptability Friday night, completing the sweep by winning a 4-0 pitchers' duel.

The Lady Pirates were once again led in the circle by Kenzie Jones. Jones tallied more than a dozen strikeouts as part of a seven-inning complete game shutout.

"A lot of it has to do with knowing that my team has my back," she said. "If I make a mistake I know that they are going to have me, and they are going to get an out for me."

Jones and Crawford battled Italy last season in the regional finals, winning the series 1-3, 6-3, 1-0.

Jones credited part of her success against the same lineup this season to an improved changeup.

Her counterpart, Italy's Emily Janek, held the Lady Pirates at bay until the fourth inning. In the fourth, Crawford's Taylor Gholke opened the scoring with an RBI sacrifice fly, scoring Savannah Pogue from third base.

In the sixth inning, the Lady Pirates extended their lead. Kylie Ray hit a solo home run over the center field fence. A few batters later, Addi Goldenburg would drive in Kymbree Larance and Brooke Bubert to give Crawford a 4-0 lead.

From there, Jones would finish the deal, striking out the final Italy batter to finish her complete game shutout.

Up next, Crawford will play either Muenster or Archer City in the Regional Semifinals.