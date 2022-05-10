Connally softball outslugs Gateway, earns trip to Regional Quarterfinals

ROSEBUD, Texas — With their backs against the wall in a winner-takes-all Area Round matchup with Gateway Prep, the Connally Lady Cadets came out swinging, pushing a dozen runs across the plate in a 12-8 win over the Gators.

Connally's offensive output began in the first inning. Already up 2-0, Adia Patel drove in Shania Green to give the Lady Cadets a three-run lead.

It would not last long.

Gateway opened their half of the inning with a barrage of extra-base hits, eventually taking a 4-3 lead on a Maia Little RBI single. But rather than crumble under the pressure of a potentially season-ending deficit, Connally bounced back.

In the second inning, Alise Medlock hit a 2-RBI double to left center field to re-take the lead. Serenity Cade-Williams followed it up with a home run, punctuating a five-run inning.

Connally extended the lead to 12-5 before withstanding a late Gateway comeback in the seventh inning.

With the win, the Lady Cadets advance to the Regional Quarterfinals where they will take on Lake Belton.