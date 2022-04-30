China Spring takes down Hudson, advances to Round Two

CHINA SPRING, Texas — Two days after storming back from a 7-0 deficit to win Game One, the China Spring softball team overcame another early deficit Friday, taking down Hudson 7-3 to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Hudson scored one run in the top of the first inning, before the Cougars stormed back in the second. China Spring scored two runs on a Heaven Rembert double and an RBI from Abbigail Chacon.

Rembert would knock in another run in the third inning to extend the lead to 5-1.

Brooke Ridgway pitched all seven innings for China Spring, striking out nine batters and holding the Hornets to just three runs.

With the win, the Cougars advance to the area round, where they will take on Taylor.