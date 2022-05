HEWITT, Texas — In a winner-takes-all Area Round playoff matchup, the China Spring Cougars struggled to find an offensive rhythm, falling to Taylor 3-0.

Taylor pitcher Lindsay O'Dell did not allow a single hit in seven innings in the circle. She also tallied 13 strikeouts.

The Ducks pushed ahead in the second inning, scoring two runs. They added a third in the third inning.

The loss ends China Spring's season in the second round.