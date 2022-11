GARLAND, Texas — In their fourth straight trip to the state tournament the Blum Lady Cats finally emerged as champions, beating D'Hanis in straight sets to win the Class 1A state championship.

Freshman Kinsley McPherson was named the 1A state tournament MVP, earning 17 kills in the final to lead the Lady Cats to a 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 win at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Blum finishes the year 33-13, earning their first state title in program history.