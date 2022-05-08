Bees blast Goats 12-2, advance to Area Round

WACO, Texas — The Academy Bumblebees are Area Round-bound after taking down Groesbeck 12-2 in Game Two of their bi-district series Saturday.

The Bees jumped out to an early 3-0 in the first inning. Tyler Burnett drove in John Tomasek and Alex Hoffman with a 2-RBI single to centerfield.

Academy would extend that early lead to five runs in the second inning behind a Darion Franklin RBI double and a Lane Ward sacrifice fly.

Groesbeck tried to mount a rally in the bottom of the second inning, pushing two across the plate on a Braxton Hill double to right-center field.

But, that would be it.

Trey Ward struck out 11 batters, and Academy cruised to a 12-2 run-rule win.

The Bumblebees advance to the Area Round where they will play Whitney in a playoff rematch from last season.