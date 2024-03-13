GOOOAAAL! Kyle Field set to host Mexico and Brazil soccer for exhibition friendly

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's Kyle Field is set to make history this summer, as Mexico and Brazil’s national men’s soccer teams will face off in College Station on June 8. The match will mark the first-ever international soccer event at Kyle Field when the two play in an exhibition friendly. Both squads are preparing for the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America tournament, which is scheduled to be played in the United States starting June 20.

With Kyle Field's capacity of 102,733, the match has the potential to break the current record for a Mexico men's soccer match in the United States, which was previously set in 2010 at the Rose Bowl Pasadena.

Tickets will go on-sale for the public on April 5 at 10 a.m. CT at www.somoslocales.com.