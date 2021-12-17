Franklin wins 49-35 in back-and-forth title game

ARLINGTON, Texas — One year after losing by one point in the Class 3A-II State Championship game, the Franklin Lions returned, hoping to change AT&T Stadium from a house of horrors to one of hope.

The Lions got out to a hot start, scoring on their second offensive play from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead.

From there, the Lions traded blows with Gunter for the remainder of the half, eventually heading into the break with a 21-20 lead.

In the second half, Franklin would take that slim lead and hold onto it, eventually winning by a score of 49-35.

The win gives the Lions their first state title in program history.