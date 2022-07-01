Former Baylor, Harker Heights star traded to Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, New York — The Utah Jazz traded Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Thursday. In return, the Jazz will receive a first-round draft pick.

O'Neale served as a major contributor for the Jazz in 2021-22, starting each of the 77 games he appeared in. In five years with the Jazz, he averaged 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

From undrafted to NBA starter.



370 regular season + 40 playoff games in a Utah Jazz uniform—Thank you, @BucketsONeale00 🖤https://t.co/yVy2EbxtnP pic.twitter.com/g64Zs3FtMl — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 30, 2022

In high school. O'Neale played basketball for Harker Heights High School. The school retired his jersey back in January. After graduating, he continued his career at Baylor.

The Jazz signed O'Neale in 2017 after a short stint of international basketball. He played more than 400 games in a Jazz uniform before being traded.

O'Neale has never played for another NBA team.