Former Baylor, Harker Heights star traded to Brooklyn Nets

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale woks against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 22:58:56-04

NEW YORK, New York — The Utah Jazz traded Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Thursday. In return, the Jazz will receive a first-round draft pick.

O'Neale served as a major contributor for the Jazz in 2021-22, starting each of the 77 games he appeared in. In five years with the Jazz, he averaged 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

In high school. O'Neale played basketball for Harker Heights High School. The school retired his jersey back in January. After graduating, he continued his career at Baylor.

The Jazz signed O'Neale in 2017 after a short stint of international basketball. He played more than 400 games in a Jazz uniform before being traded.

O'Neale has never played for another NBA team.

