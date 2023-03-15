Dallas Cowboys reportedly set to part ways with Ezekiel Elliott: WFAA

By Ryan Ryan Osborne / WFAA

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly planning to move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr. reported Wednesday morning that Dallas was "set to part ways" with Elliott, according to a source close to the situation.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was also reporting that the Cowboys will "likely move on" from Elliott and that a final decision was expected soon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday that the Cowboys officially parted ways with Elliott.

The move, Hill reported, could come as soon as 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the league's calendar year begins and teams have to be under the salary cap.

The Cowboys have not officially announced any transactions regarding Elliott.

While Elliott still has four years remaining on his contract, the Cowboys could walk away from the deal this year, with four years and roughly $40 million remaining. Elliott's "dead cap" money for 2023 is around $11.8 million, according to Spotrac. Dead cap money is the amount that counts toward a team's salary cap for a player who has been cut.

Beyond the dead cap, Elliott's contract was not guaranteed beyond the 2022 season.

Cutting Elliott would mark the end of an era for the Cowboys offense.

Elliott, 27, starred for Dallas in the early years of his career after getting drafted fourth overall out of Ohio State.

He immediately made an impact, leading the league in rushing yards (1,631) his rookie season and helping fellow rookie Dak Prescott lead the Cowboys to an NFC East division title.

Elliott was suspended for the first six games of 2017 after a woman accused him of domestic violence while at Ohio State. Elliott was not charged in the case, but his appeals to get the suspension reduced did not work.

Both he and the Cowboys had better seasons in 2018, when Elliott rushed for 1,434 yards and six touchdown passes to go along with 77 catches for 567 yards.

Elliott earned his third Pro Bowl selection in four seasons - but the final of his career - in 2019, rushing for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Elliott's production slipped in 2020 and then into his final two seasons with Dallas. While he still racked up consistent yardage - including 1,002 yards in 2021 - and posted double-digit touchdown numbers the last two years, his efficiency declined as Tony Pollard became the Cowboys' big-play back.