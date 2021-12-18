College Station comes up short in season finale

ARLINGTON, Texas — If there were any pregame jitters for College Station, they went out the window very quickly as the Cougars scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. However, things would not stay as positive for the previously unbeaten Cougars, who fell to Katy Paetow, 27-24.

The Cougars quickly found themselves in a dogfight with Paetow. The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first half, eventually entering halftime tied 14-14.

Paetow broke the deadlock in the fourth quarter after a crucial strip sack and ensuing touchdown run.

They would not relinquish that lead all the way through the final whistle.

This was College Station's second state championship appearance in five seasons. The Cougars won it all in 2017.