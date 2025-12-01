Texas A&M volleyball earns No. 3 seed, will host NCAA Tournament opening rounds

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M volleyball team will host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after earning a No. 3 seed, the program announced Monday.

The Aggies will begin their tournament run Friday against Campbell at Reed Arena with first serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

This marks Texas A&M's third consecutive tournament appearance under head coach Jamie Morrison and their first hosting opportunity since 2019. If the Aggies advance past their opening match, they will face the winner of the No. 6 TCU vs Stephen F. Austin matchup.

Texas A&M enters the NCAA postseason with a 23-4 overall record, including their best regular-season performance since 1984 at 22-3. The team finished second in the Southeastern Conference with a 14-1 record, marking the program's highest winning percentage in league play since joining the SEC in 2012.

The Aggies proved themselves against top competition throughout the season, gaining five ranked victories. Their most notable win came at home when they defeated then-No. 2 Texas in a five-set match.

Texas A&M opened their postseason at the reintroduced SEC Tournament, where they advanced to the semifinals after sweeping Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals.

Tickets for the first two round are available now and you can purchase tickets through the 12th Man Foundation here.

