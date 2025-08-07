Texas A&M to host tennis sectional championships this fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will be one of four programs hosting the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Sectional Championships in November.

The Mitchell Tennis Center will serve as the venue for the ITA Central Sectional Championship, scheduled for Nov. 6 to 9.

This sectional championship event will feature competitors from the Central, Midwest, and Texas regions, providing a crucial opportunity for players to qualify for the upcoming NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, which will take place from Nov. 18 to 23 in Orlando, Fla.

Alongside Texas A&M, other sectional sites include Louisiana State University, the University of North Carolina and the University of Washington.

The sectional championships will showcase both singles and doubles competitions. A field of 32 players will compete for six coveted spots in the NCAA Championships bracket.

All four semifinalists will secure a place, in addition to the two quarterfinal playoff winners. In doubles play, 16 teams will vie for three NCAA Championship entries, with both finalists and the third-place team earning invitations.

Last season, Texas A&M athletes Nicole Khirin and Daria Smetannikov secured their spots in the NCAA Championships by excelling at the ITA Central Sectional Championship held in Ann Arbor, Mich.

In addition to the Sectional Championship, players can also qualify for the NCAA Championships through other events, including the ITA All-American Tournament from Sept. 20-28 in Cary, N.C., the ITA Regionals from Oct. 9 to 14 in Fort Worth, and the ITA Masters from Nov. 6 to 9 in San Diego.

For tennis fans and supporters, the ITA Central Sectional Championship promises to be an exciting showcase of talent as athletes aim for a shot at national glory.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.