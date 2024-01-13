Texas A&M men's basketball gears up for No. 6 Kentucky

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggie men’s basketball team will look to get back in the win column Saturday afternoon hosting No. 6 Kentucky. The Wildcats will look to extend their win streak to seven in a row while trying to hand Coach John Calipari his 400th win as Kentucky’s head coach.

“I think we had two great practices, two great prep days [yesterday and today] and I think we’re excited,” junior guard Wade Taylor IV said.

“The 12th Man’s going to come out and support us again tomorrow, we’re very thankful for that so we just want to continue to keep playing hard for them, and for ourselves and get back in the win column.

A&M is still searching for their first conference win of the season but after a strong defensive performance against Auburn, they’ll look to lean on that to create more offensive opportunities.

“Just continue to get stops. I think defense feeds the offense,” Taylor said.

“If we just continue to get stops and continue to get out in transition I think shots will start falling. If we just continue to have the right mindset and just continue to have energy and be there for one another, the shots will take care of itself.”

One of the bright spots for the Aggies this season has been senior forward Andersson Garcia’s play down low. He currently leads the SEC in rebounding and has continued to be an impact player for the Maroon and White.



“I don’t know that I’ve ever had someone on our team that has impacted the game without the ball the way he does,” head coach Buzz Williams said.

“He’s hard for us to play without.”

“I just know what the team needs from me and I’m trying to just be that everyday guy and bring energy every time,” Garcia said.

“I’m a big role player, that’s what I like to do”

The Aggies will host the No. 6 Wildcats Saturday afternoon. Tip-off at Reed Arena is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN.