Texas A&M basketball beats Florida 67-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie forward Henry Coleman III called Saturday’s contest a must win for both teams. A&M was able to pull out a 67-66 win over the Florida Gators in a packed-out Reed Arena.

“I think we went into halftime on a 6 and 0 run. So that was really big for us,” graduate guard Tyrece Radford said. “We preached these last couple of days about the middle eight [minutes] in the game and that's really important. We emphasized that in practice, and it show tonight in the game.

This matchup has regularly become a tight one. The last five meetings between the two have been one possession games and today would be no different. The Aggies knew this game would be won on the glass with A&M and Florida at the top of the league in rebounding.

“We always know the game’s going to be won on the backboard,” sophomore forward Solomon Washington said. “That’s something Coach Buzz always emphasized when we're going against Florida. We know that was one part in the game that we had to win if we wanted to get the outcome, we want.”

The Aggies were down by as much as 13 in the first half and were able to cut the deficit to six at halftime and in the second half the Gators led by as much as 12, but the Maroon and White are no strangers to the comeback.

“We've been in that position before and we know a lot of the mistakes like the open shots was on us,” Washington said. “It was nothing. They were just doing excellently well, it was just us not communicating as much as not being in the right spot. So, once we really just talked it out on the floor, it made everything a lot easier on the close outs.”

Radford was a catalyst for this Aggie offense Saturday afternoon leading the way with 26 points.

“Everybody know who Boots is. What he do.” Washington said. “It was just him trying to be more consistent so he can help our team and today it was just, it was a good night. The rim looked big for him. He really couldn't miss, so I’m happy for him.

The Aggies will be back in action on the road Wednesday night as they go for the series sweep against Missouri. Tipoff in Columbia is set for 8pm on ESPN2.