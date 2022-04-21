Temple College ends McLennan's 28-game winning streak

WACO, Texas — After not tasting defeat for nearly two months, the McLennan Community College softball team finally fell short 6-3 in Game Two of a doubleheader with Temple College. The Highlanders took Game One in an 11-0 run-rule victory.

Temple was led in Game Two by pitcher Molly VandenBout, an Academy High School product, who allowed just one earned run in the complete game effort.

"She kept us off balance," McLennan Head Coach Chris Berry said. "I give her a ton of credit. Molly beat us, plain and simple. And we didn't deserve to win."

Temple's win ended a 28-game winning streak for the Highlanders, punctuated by a no-hitter from pitcher Hailey Hudson in the first game of the doubleheader.

"What the streak did is kind of put us on a national scene," Berry said. "It's part of why we're ranked and what people think of us as a school and a program. And, I'm proud of that. I'm proud of the fact that we've played consistent and played hard and been really really good for a really long time. Unfortunately, it came to an end today."

With the loss, McLennan falls to 45-5 (24-2), while Temple moves to 33-15 (18-10). The pair will complete the four game series with a doubleheader Saturday in Temple.