No. 3 Aggies move up in AP ranks, continue undefeated streak into Week 9

Texas A&M heads to LSU for a Saturday night matchup against the Tigers
AGGIES VS ARKANSAS.png
Texas A&amp;M Athletics
October 18, 2025 - The Texas A&amp;M Aggies Football Team during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR. Photo By Texas A&amp;M Athletics
AGGIES VS ARKANSAS.png
Posted

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their undefeated streak, going 7-0 after a win on the road against Arkansas.

The Aggies not only moved up to the No. 3 spot on the AP Poll Ranking, but also to the No. 3 spot for the Coaches Poll Ranking.

Head coach Mike Elko named Chase Bisontis, Marcel Reed, and Bravion Rogers as the players of the week during a press conference Monday. This game marked 4,000 career passing yards for Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed.

Now, Elko says they're looking ahead to their matchup against LSU on Saturday.

"Obviously a big opportunity, a big stage, a chance to go down to Baton Rouge for a very big game in a hostile environment, and so another opportunity for this program to take a step forward and so we're looking forward to the challenge and excited," Elko said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

