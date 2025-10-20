No. 3 Aggies move up in AP ranks, continue undefeated streak into Week 9

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their undefeated streak, going 7-0 after a win on the road against Arkansas.

The Aggies not only moved up to the No. 3 spot on the AP Poll Ranking, but also to the No. 3 spot for the Coaches Poll Ranking.

Head coach Mike Elko named Chase Bisontis, Marcel Reed, and Bravion Rogers as the players of the week during a press conference Monday. This game marked 4,000 career passing yards for Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed.

Now, Elko says they're looking ahead to their matchup against LSU on Saturday.

"Obviously a big opportunity, a big stage, a chance to go down to Baton Rouge for a very big game in a hostile environment, and so another opportunity for this program to take a step forward and so we're looking forward to the challenge and excited," Elko said.