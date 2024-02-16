No. 25 Aggie softball heads to San Diego

Last weekend the No.25 Aggie softball team opened the season 4 and 0. Now they’re headed to San Diego for the Campbell/Cartier Classic.

It'll be a good gauge of where we're at and what we have to work on,” head coach Trisha Ford said. “I of course, always like our chances, but I think it's going to be a fun weekend. We're going to learn a lot about ourselves.”

This weekend, the Aggies will play No. 14 Oregon, San Diego State and LMU, but the focus continues to be on themselves.

“I'm excited, I think it'll be good,” senior catcher Julia Cottrill said. “The first travel tournament, getting that out of the books for everyone, all the new players and the freshmen and kind of just teaching them how that looks. I think the competition this weekend will be a little bit better, so we'll get challenged and that's exciting, especially on the road because we'll have to deal with that in the SEC. So it will be a good challenge this weekend.”

Graduate transfer, Jazmine Hill reunited with her former Arizona State coaching staff here in Aggieland and got off to a great start in her first few games. The center fielder went 4 for 8 with a home run, 4 RBI, six runs scored and four walks. It's safe to say she felt right at home.

“I just feel like the staff doesn't get enough credit for the things they do and just being able to play under them again is honestly a blessing,” Hill said. “Obviously people can already tell how much I've kind of got back into my comfort zone and stuff. I'm just very happy and relieved just because of me personally. Last season was a very difficult for me mentally and personally. So I'm just very, very happy to be back in my comfort zone and back in my state.”

The Aggies will be back at home next weekend where they’ll host the Texas A&M Invitational. Their first game next Thursday against Southeastern Louisiana is set for 5:15 pm.