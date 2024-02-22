No. 17 Aggie softball set to host Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 17 Aggie softball team is getting ready to host the Texas A&M Invitational. After a 5-0 weekend out in California, the Aggies will play 6 games over the next 4 days at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies are firing on all cylinders right now and currently rank in the top 25 in 6 different categories including walks, home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, strikeout to walk ratio and stolen bases. The maroon and white have shown their strength in all three facets of the game.

Kansas will be one of 5 teams making their way to College Station this weekend and Jayhawks head coach and former Aggie softball great Jennifer McFalls will make her welcomed return to Aggieland.

The Aggies will have almost 40 softball alums return this weekend as excitement continues to surround the program after a 9-0 start to the season. Their first game of the Texas A&M Invitational is set for Thursday evening. First pitch against Southeastern Louisiana is set for 5:15 pm. The rest of the schedule is listed below.

· Thursday 5:15pm vs. Southeastern Louisiana

· Friday 4:30pm vs. St. Thomas

· Friday 7:00pm vs. NDSU

· Saturday 4:30pm vs. Kansas

· Saturday 7:00pm vs. NDSU

· Sunday 2:00pm vs. UTSA