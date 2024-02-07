No. 14 Texas A&M men's tennis takes down ACU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 14 Aggie men’s tennis team improved to 6-0 Tuesday afternoon taking down Abilene Christian 6 to 1.

After dropping the doubles point to the Wildcats, the Aggies bounced back, winning the opening set on all six courts.

“I think it's a mark of a good team that's playing with some confidence,” Aggies head coach Steve Denton said. “That can get punched in the nose a little bit and deal with the adversity and then just keep moving on and keep playing, and that's what we did. We were able to seize a few of the courts early on and kind of continue that momentum.It was a good solid win today for us. I'm, I'm happy with the result.”

A&M’s win against ACU was a good tune up as they prepare for the, ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

“We've got some good athletes on this team and we also have some players that can play both indoors and outdoors, which I think is a big deal for us,” Denton said. “You know, in the past, we haven't played as well indoors and I think this team has the good athletes to be able to play whether it be in or out and that makes us pretty tough to beat.”

The Aggies are rolling as they get ready to head to New York. They’re set to start tournament play next Friday, February 16th.