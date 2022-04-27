McLennan tabs Brock as new Head WBB Coach

WACO, Texas — The McLennan Community College Board of Trustees named former Baylor assistant Bill Brock the next head coach of its women's basketball program.

Brock takes over for Ricky Rhodes, who led McLennan for 26 years.

According to McLennan Athletic Director Shawn Trochim, nearly 70 candidates applied for the position.

“I am very honored, as well as excited to have Coach Brock join the McLennan Athletic Department as the next head women’s basketball coach," Trochim said. "The experience, knowledge, enthusiasm and excitement he will generate for the program cannot be measured. We are very lucky to have him.”

Brock served as an assistant on Kim Mulkey's staff at Baylor for 18 seasons. First he coached the Bears from 2000-06 and then from 2009-21. During that time, he helped lead Baylor to three national titles (2005, 2012, 2019).

Prior to his time at Baylor, Brock coached at McLennan's conference rival Grayson College for 13 seasons. While at Grayson, the Vikings won 10 conference championships. He was named the National Junior College Coach of the Year in 1996.