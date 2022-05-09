McLennan softball punches ticket NJCAA Division I National Championship

WEATHERFORD, Texas — The No. 7-ranked McLennan Highlanders are heading back to the NJCAA Division I National Championship in Yuma, Arizona for the first time since 2016 after taking down Temple College in the Region V North Tournament Championship.

Temple opened the day by defeating McLennan 7-4, forcing a decisive Game Two.

Former Academy High School standout Molly Vandenbout led the way for the Lady Leopards, going 1-2 at the plate with a double and 2 RBI. She also picked up the win in the circle.

In Game Two, the Highlanders got their revenge, shutting out Temple 6-0 to clinch the Region V North Championship.

McLennan's Hailey Hudson allowed just one hit in seven innings. She struck out five Temple batters.

The Highlanders opened the scoring on an Erin Plunkett RBI single. They scored five more runs in the top of the fifth inning to give them a commanding 6-0 lead.

The NJCAA Division I Softball National Championship begins May 24 in Yuma, Arizona.