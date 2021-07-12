McLennan pitcher Henderson drafted by Brewers

WACO, Texas — McLennan baseball pitching ace Logan Henderson was selected in the Fourth Round of the MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. Henderson was the 116th pick overall.

Henderson had a prolific season with the Highlanders in 2021, earning a 10-2 record and being named the NJCAA Pitcher of the Year. He struck out 17 batters in McLennan's National Championship game and was named World Series MVP.

Henderson still has some options regarding his future. He can turn down the Brewers' offer and return to McLennan for another season, transfer to Texas A&M or sign with the Brewers organization to begin his pro career.