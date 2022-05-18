McLennan Baseball returns to Grand Junction and JUCO World Series

MIDLAND, Texas — The reigning National Champion McLennan Highlander baseball team is heading back to the Junior College World Series after winning five straight elimination games in the NJCAA Region V Tournament in Midland.

The Highlanders capped off the dramatic comeback with a 5-3 win over the hosts, Midland College to advance to the World Series for the second straight season.

In the tournament championship, Ty Johnson and Hunter Grimes hit back-to-back home runs to give McLennan a 2-0 lead in the third inning. John Ceccoli extended the lead to five runs with a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

All of Midland's runs came in the ninth inning.

This is the first season both the McLennan baseball and softball teams have made the World Series in the same year. The softball team punched its ticket to Yuma last weekend.

The Junior College World Series gets underway May 28 in Grand Junction, Colorado.