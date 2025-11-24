Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Baylor football coach Art Briles hired at Division II Eastern New Mexico

Briles is making a return to coaching college football after nearly a decade, since being fired by Baylor in 2016
LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor coach Art Briles stands in the tunnel before the team's NCAA college football game against Texas in Waco, Texas. The NCAA infractions committee said Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, that its years-long investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions, though the “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate NCAA rules. The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal broke at the world’s largest Baptist university, leading to the firing of successful football coach Art Briles, and the later departures of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
(KXXV) — Art Briles, former Baylor football coach, was hired to be the next coach at Eastern New Mexico, a Division II program - making his return to college football after nearly a decade.

"I am excited to welcome Art to Eastern New Mexico University," Eastern New Mexico athletic director Kevin Fite said in a statement Monday. "He is an excellent coach, and I look forward to the future of Greyhound football."

Briles was fired in 2016 after a review of the university's handling of sexual assault allegations made against several football players.

In an interview with ESPN several months after his firing, Briles said that he's apologized for what has happened under his watch of the football program.

"I understand that I made some mistakes, and for that I'm sorry," he said then. "But I'm not trying to plead for people's sympathy. I'm just stating that, 'Hey, I made some mistakes. I was wrong. I'm sorry. I'm going to learn. I'm going to do better.'"

According to an ESPN report, in 2023, a federal judge ruled that Briles was not negligent in a case involving a female Baylor student who reported being physically assaulted by one of the school's football players in 2014.

Briles, who led Baylor's program from 2008 to 2015, received a $15.1 million settlement from Baylor, which fired him with eight years remaining on his contract.

