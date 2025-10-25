Central Texas Gameday: Week 9

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — This week on Central Texas Gameday, our Shahji Adam and Donna Conrad take a look at Texas A&M's top 20 matchup against LSU.

Baylor hits the road to take on No. 21 Cincinnati and the UMHB Crusaders are back at home.

Shahji sits down with the Voice of the Bears, John Morris, and Donna chats with Bryan College Station Eagle Sports Writer Alex Miller for more on the No. 3 Aggies top 20 rivalry matchup in Death Valley.

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns look to get their offense in sync as they stay on the road in Starkville.

We've got all that an more on this week's episode of Central Texas Gameday.