Central Texas Gameday: Week 11

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — This Saturday on Central Texas Gameday, we take a look at the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies who are coming off their bye week ready to hit the road for a top 20 matchup against No. 19 Mizzou.

The Baylor Bears get a much-needed win on homecoming as they head into their bye week looking to rest, recover, and keep positive momentum.

Donna Conrad catches up with Bryan-College Station Eagle sportswriter, Alex Miller to dive into the Aggies matchup and the first CFP rankings of the year. We also talk about the must-try food spots if you’re heading to COMO for Saturday’s game.

Shahji Adam talks to the Voice of the Bears John Morris to talk about Baylor’s homecoming win over UCF, the team’s outlook over their final 3 games and if they’ll make a bowl game.

We hear from Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on their bye week as they look to bolster their playoff resume in their final three game stretch and UMHB head coach Larry Harmon gives an update on the Cru ahead of their rivalry rematch against Hardin-Simmons.

