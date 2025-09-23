Baylor women's basketball hosts Season Premiere 'An Evening in Paris' in October

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball is hosting its annual Season Premiere on Oct. 16 at the Hurd Welcome Center.

This year's event, An Evening in Paris, is themed to celebrate the Bears' season opener against Duke in Paris.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the program set to begin at 6:30.

This free event gives fans the opportunity to hear from head coach Nicki Collen and members of the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Plus, the first 200 attendees will receive a "Baylor in Paris" shirt.

Fans can register for the free event in advance here.