Baylor unveils 2025-26 non-conference Men’s Basketball schedule

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men’s basketball announced its 2025-26 non-conference schedule Tuesday, featuring the earliest home contest in program history and matchups against seven teams that reached the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The Bears will play 15 non-conference games, including nine at Foster Pavilion and six away from home, this season.

MBB 2025-26 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 10 - EXH vs. Grand Canyon - 4 pm CT

Sunday, Oct. 26 - EXH vs. Indiana (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)

Monday, Nov. 3 - UTRGV

Sunday, Nov. 9 - Washington

Friday, Nov. 14 - Tarleton State

Monday, Nov. 24 - vs. Creighton - 1 pm CT (Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas)

Tuesday, Nov. 25 - vs. St. John's - 4 pm CT (Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas)

Wednesday, Nov. 26 -or- Thursday, Nov. 27 - vs. TBD (Las Vegas)

Tuesday, Dec. 2 - Sacramento State

Saturday, Dec. 6 - at Memphis - 3:30 pm CT

Wednesday, Dec. 10 - Norfolk State - 11 am CT

Friday, Dec. 19 - Alcorn State

Sunday, Dec. 21 - Southern

Monday, Dec. 29 - Arlington Baptist

Saturday, Feb. 14 - vs. Louisville (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth)

Home games | Away games

Baylor opens the season Friday, Oct. 10, with a 4 p.m. exhibition against Grand Canyon at Foster Pavilion. The matchup is possible due to a recent NCAA rule change allowing programs to schedule public exhibitions in place of private scrimmages.

Details on ticketing for the GCU exhibition will be announced later.

Two weeks later, the Bears will face Indiana in an Oct. 26 exhibition at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, site of the 2026 National Championship.

This game marks Baylor’s first trip to the city since winning the 2021 national title. Game time is to be announced.

The regular season starts with three straight home games, starting Monday, Nov. 3, against UTRGV. Baylor then hosts Washington on Nov. 9 in the Huskies’ first visit to Waco in the series since 2011. Washington leads the all-time series 3-2. Tarleton State comes to Foster Pavilion on Nov. 14 before the Bears head to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival.

At the Nov. 24 to 27 event, Baylor will face Creighton and St. John’s, both NCAA Tournament teams in 2025. The third game will be determined by tournament results, with contests staged at either Michelob Ultra Arena or MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Baylor returns home Dec. 2 to meet Sacramento State for the first time. The Bears then travel to Memphis on Dec. 6 for a nationally televised game on CBS, the first in a newly announced four-year series with the Tigers.

The rest of December’s slate is at home: Norfolk State on Dec. 10 for Future Bears Day, Alcorn State on Dec. 19 and Southern on Dec. 21. After a holiday break, Baylor closes non-conference play against Arlington Baptist on Dec. 29.

One additional non-league game comes during Big 12 play when the Bears meet Louisville in a neutral-site matchup at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Feb. 14.

The Big 12 schedule will return to an 18-game format, with Baylor facing Houston, Iowa State and TCU twice each. The Bears’ other home conference foes are Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Texas Tech and Utah. Road-only games include UCF, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

The complete schedule with game times and TV information will be released in the fall.

