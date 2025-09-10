Baylor Softball announces 2025 Fall schedule

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor softball head coach Glenn Moore announced its 2025 Fall schedule Wednesday morning, featuring nine games Getterman Stadium.

The season opener for Baylor softball will be on the road, just across the river, taking on McLennan Community College at Bosque River Ballpark Monday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.

Then, they'll host Southwest Mississippi Community College and McLennan Community College in a doubleheader for the Baylor Fall Tournament at Getterman Stadium Friday Sept. 26 starting at 3 p.m.

The tournament continues Saturday, Sept. 27 with a pair of games, first against Arkansas Rich Mountains Community College at 12:30 p.m., followed by Temple College at 3 p.m.

Baylor hosts one final game on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 11:30 a.m. against the Bucks of Arkansas Rich Mountain.

Next up, Tarleton State heads to Waco on Oct. 3 to go up against the Bears at Getterman Stadium for a 10-inning game. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.

In the Bears' second and final away game of the fall 2025 schedule will be at Davis Diamond to face off against last season's No 1 overall seed, Texas A&M.

Baylor is opening its annual Green and Gold Fall World Series on Monday, Oct. 13. Games two and three will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday if necessary. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m. for all three games.

All fall contests are free and the public is welcome to come and watch all the action. All games and times are subject to change.

You can view the full fall 2025 schedule here: