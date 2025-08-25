WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda meets with media on Monday to talk about its season opener against Auburn.

Watch the press conference here:

Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda talks season opener against Auburn

Baylor takes on Auburn on Friday Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

This season opener will also feature the athletic department's first drone show.

Baylor Athletics

"We're always looking for new ways to elevate the fan experience, and this drone show is exactly that and one we're thrilled to share," Senior Associate AD for Brand Engagement Justin Hoff said. "There's no better stage than our season opener to deliver a magical night on the Banks of the Brazos."

The 10-minute long show will feature 400 drones and will take to the sky near the conclusion of the Golden Wave Marching Band halftime show.