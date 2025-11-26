Baylor extends women's soccer coach Michelle Lenard's contract after Sweet 16 run

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University has extended women's soccer head coach Michelle Lenard's contract following the team's Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, co-interim Athletics Directors Cody Hall and Jovan Overshown announced Wednesday.

Lenard finished her fourth season leading the program in 2024 with a 14-5-4 record, including a 7-3-1 mark in Big 12 Conference play and an 8-1 record at home at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Complex. The Bears hosted the first round of the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the NCAA South Bend Regional, defeating Wisconsin before falling to Ohio State in double overtime.

"We are excited to ensure Michelle Lenard is leading our program into the future," Hall said.

Hall, who serves as the soccer sport program administrator in addition to his co-interim athletics director role, praised Lenard's leadership during a challenging period in college athletics.

"We saw great progress from our program over the last two years, and Michelle has managed a volatile time in college athletics, and college soccer, with a great approach. Michelle's role in our Baylor Family extends beyond wins and losses, she develops young women of character who excel both on the field and in the classroom. Her vision for the program aligns perfectly with our department's values and we're confident in the foundation she's building for sustained success." - Cody Hall, co-interim Athletic Director at Baylor University

Lenard joined Baylor after 14 years as head coach at Dallas Baptist University, where she compiled a 201-77-25 record, including a 49-6-4 mark from 2019-21. Her tenure at DBU featured 13 league titles and a 2021 Final Four appearance.

The Bears' 2024 season included several individual honors. Five players earned All-Big 12 Conference recognition, with Tyler Isgrig and goalkeeper Azul Alvarez receiving first-team selections. Isgrig was named Big 12 Midfielder of the Year.

Despite losing key players from the Sweet 16 roster, Baylor is set to return 71.1% of its field minutes played and 56.8% of its points scored for 2025. Alvarez returns after posting a 0.82 goals-against average with 11 clean sheets. Her GAA ranked 10th-best in program single-season history, while her 11 shutouts tied for second-best in school history.

Returning standouts include Aryanna Jimison, who recorded four goals and six assists, along with Theresa McCullough, Callie Conrad, Alysiah Lockette, Olivia Hess and Lauren Omholt. These six players account for Baylor's top-eight point scorers. Defensive player Natalie Vatter also returns after starting all 23 games and playing over 2,000 minutes.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.