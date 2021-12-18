China Spring finishes season unbeaten, state champs

ARLINGTON, Texas — In their first state championship appearance since China Spring head coach Brian Bell roamed the sidelines as a backup quarterback, the Cougars took advantage of some key mistakes to take down Gilmer 31-7.

The Cougars got out to a slow start, allowing an opening Gilmer drive which lasted more than half of the first quarter. However, the Buckeyes missed a chip-shot field goal off the left upright, which kept the score tied at 0-0.

China Spring would bleed the rest of the clock that quarter on their ensuing drive. Both teams then exchanged second-half touchdowns.

Just before halftime, the Cougars made a play that completely changed the momentum of the game. On the final play of the second quarter, China Spring blocked a Gilmer field goal and Gabe Watkins returned it for a touchdown to give the Cougars a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Cougars would build on that lead, eventually finishing the game on top, 31-7.

This is China Spring's first state title since 1978.