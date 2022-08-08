Watch Now
Central Texas team brings home LL Senior League World Series crown

Posted at 8:44 PM, Aug 07, 2022
LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — The Central Texas District 9 seniors softball team overcame a 3-0 deficit in the Senior League Softball World Series Championship to remain undefeated and capture a World Series title.

The District 9 crew scored nine runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach. Ky-Li Alonzo hit a grand slam as part of the rally.

The team consists of players from high schools across Central Texas, including Troy, Cameron Yoe, Rogers, Rosebud-Lott, Midway and Academy.

Central Texas has now captured two consecutive SLSWS crowns, dating back to 2019. The 2020-21 editions of the tournament were canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

