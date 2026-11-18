WACO, Texas (KXXV/KRHD) — Baylor returns to Waco this week chasing a response. After coming up short against top-10 ranked BYU on the road, the Bears have one more chance to deliver a signature win at McLane Stadium as Texas Tech comes to town for Senior Day.

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Baylor looks to stun No. 12 Texas Tech on Senior Day

"We're not that far away. But we've got to get over that. The wishy-washy part is the showing up every day and doing that. I think we're doing that. Now we've got to just learn how to play the champions' way, and we're just not there yet," Baylor Interim Head Coach Joe Klanderman said.

The Bears get another opportunity to learn that lesson against 12th-ranked Texas Tech. The Red Raiders enter this game at 9-1 on the season, averaging 39 points and nearly 450 yards per game. For Baylor, that means fixing the small mistakes that became big problems in Provo.

"There was some small stuff in there, like details. That'll happen sometimes, especially if you're playing a team as good as BYU. If you mess up, even that much can mean this big. So we got to make sure that we're honing in on the details for sure," Baylor Wide Receiver Gavin Freeman said.

Those details could become even more important against a Texas Tech offense built differently than BYU. Instead of overwhelming opponents with size, Klanderman says the Red Raiders attack with speed and shiftiness in the open field. And quarterback Thomas Castellanos adds another threat with his legs. Baylor believes it proved something in the second half against BYU. Now the Bears have to prove they can do it for all four quarters.

"The hope that I get, that these guys get from last week, is we can play against the best teams in the conference. We can play against the best teams in the country. When we're playing our style of football, we can shut anybody down, and we can move the ball on anybody. That's the big takeaway. Don't be afraid of the big stage. You earned the stage. Now we've got to win," Klanderman said.

If Baylor wants to win, its offense will need a bounce-back performance of its own. After scoring more than 40 points in each of Klanderman's first two games as interim head coach, the Bears managed only seven at BYU and finished with less than 250 yards of offense. But the Bears insist that performance hasn't shaken their confidence.

"We just got to make sure we flush it. We got to flush it. The way these guys showed up today and yesterday and Sunday, it tells us what we need to know about the character of this team," Baylor Running Backs Coach Khenon Hall said.

Baylor and Texas Tech have played 80 times, with the Bears holding a narrow 42-37-1 advantage in the all-time series. Baylor has also won five of the last seven meetings, including a 59-32 rout in Lubbock in their most recent matchup, two years ago. For Klanderman, games against in-state opponents carry a little extra weight.

"For Baylor and for any of these schools, it's important to win the state championship. These games, the TCUs, the Texas Techs, the Houstons, those are the most important deals we've got going on. It's a big deal, and so we're going to make it a big deal," Klanderman said.

But this game carries even more meaning. It's Senior Day and the final time Baylor's veterans will run out onto the field at McLane Stadium. For Freeman, who arrived in Waco for his final college season, Saturday represents one last opportunity to play at home with the teammates he says he loves playing for.

"It means a lot because just being able to go out there with my teammates again, just one more chance I can play with them and play with the love I have for them. I play for them, and I want to show my love in the way I play for my teammates," Freeman said.

Baylor would like nothing more than to send its seniors out with a signature win. The Bears haven't beaten a team ranked this highly since taking down eighth-ranked Ole Miss in the 2021 Sugar Bowl. Now, after coming up short against one national contender, the Bears get another chance, this time on their own field, against a rival nonetheless.

"I'm expecting there to be an electric crowd. I'm expecting there to be a lot of energy from our end. And I'm expecting our guys to go play their tails off," Klanderman said.

With playoff and conference championship hopes out of the picture for the Bears, the next best thing they can do is win out and upset two top-20 opponents in the process, cause massive chaos in the conference championship picture and finish with their best record since the 2021 season. The Bears and Red Raiders kick off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

