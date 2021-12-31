Baylor fans take extra COVID precautions before heading to Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. — As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, some Baylor football fans are taking extra steps to make sure nothing comes between them and Saturday's big game.

For Waco-area fan Leeann Fortenberry and her 10-year-old daughter, Faith, those extra steps included missing some holiday celebrations.

The mother-daughter duo traveled to New Orleans on Thursday, ready to watch Baylor take on Ole Miss at the Caesar's Superdome on Saturday night.

"We knew that if it were within 12 hours of driving that we would go," Fortenberry said of this year's bowl game. Her and her daughter haven't missed a game this season, and wanted to make sure the virus didn't force them to miss the biggest one.

"We're just hoping for health and safety, number one, but two, that the show will go on for the Baylor Bears," she said.

Other fans are taking extra steps as well.

"Last Tuesday, I decided to go ahead and get my booster just to put a layer on, trying to do my part," said Michael Piece, another longtime Baylor fan heading to the bowl game on Saturday.

On Monday, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said the team is in a good spot with player availability but that players were allowed to travel and see family over the holidays.

"I just think, for us, our superpower, if there is one, is relationships. It's people. It's family. It's really caring about others. And I think for us to have Christmas with our families, I think, is really important," Aranda said.

The game is scheduled for 7:50 p.m. Saturday, New Year's Day.