Baylor fans celebrate New Year's Eve in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Baylor fans lined the downtown streets of New Orleans on Friday for the Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year's Eve Parade before the Bears take to the Superdome on Saturday evening.

Among them were Baylor students, alumni and parents. Many traveled from Central Texas, and some traveled across the country.

"You see people walking around the streets and 'Sic 'em Bears' and it's just a good vibe in general," said Baylor alum from Waco, Selena Rivas.

Parents of Baylor players were also in attendance.

"To have them have this experience their freshman year, with great upperclassmen, support of upperclassmen and team," said Corinna Burton, mother of Baylor wide receiver Jonah Burton. "We wouldn't miss it."

Some fans worried that the game might not happen over concerns about COVID-19.

"Hey, now we're here, so we just gotta wait and see what happens tomorrow," Baylor fan Shep Helton from Waco said. "I think we're good though."

The game is currently scheduled to take place Saturday night at 7:50 p.m.