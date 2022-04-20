WVU's Bridges announces transfer to Baylor

WACO, Texas — Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears continue to find success in the transfer portal. This time, former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges announced via social media he plans to transfer to Baylor for the 2022-23 basketball season.

Bridges was named to the Big 12's All-Freshman team in 2021 despite averaging just 5.9 points per game. In 2022, Bridges started 33 games for the Mountaineers, averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

He fills an area of need for the Bears, who lost freshmen Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown to the NBA earlier this month. Matthew Mayer, Baylor's other forward, has yet to announce his intentions for next season.

Bridges joins a team already full of transfers from previous seasons. Adam Flagler (Presbyterian), Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (UNLV) and Dale Bonner (Fairmont State) all joined Baylor from other schools, as did other high-profile stars Jared Butler (Alabama), Davion Mitchell (Auburn) and James Akinjo (Arizona, Providence).