Three Bears named AP All-Americans

NEW YORK — A school-record three Baylor men’s basketball players were named to the Associated Press All-America teams, as announced Tuesday by the AP.

Jared Butler became the first AP All-America First Team honoree in program history, while Davion Mitchell was recognized on the AP All-America Third Team and MaCio Teague earned honorable mention status.

Butler leads the Big 12 in steals (2.1/game), 3-point percentage (.429), and 3-pointers made (2.6/game). He ranks second in the conference in assists (5.0/game), third in scoring (17.1/game), fourth in field goal percentage (.488) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56).

Mitchell leads the Big 12 in assists (5.4/game) and field goal percentage (.515), ranks second in steals (2.0/game), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.06), fifth in 3-pointers made (2.3/game), 13th in scoring (14.1/game) and 15th in minutes (32.7/game).

Teague ranks second on the team and fourth in the Big 12 with in scoring (16.2/game), fifth in field goal percentage (.486) and 10th in 3-pointers made (2.0/game). He’s shooting 39% from 3-point range and averaging 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.

Butler has been a unanimous All-America First Team selection, while Teague was named to the NCAA.com All-America Third Team and Mitchell has been an All-America Third Team selection from the Sporting News and Associated Press.

BU earned the first NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed in program history with a 22-2 record. The Bears claimed the program’s first conference title in 71 years by going 13-1 in Big 12 play, winning more games than any other team in the league despite having four games canceled, while TCU with two cancellations was the only other program to not play at least 17 league games.

Baylor is ranked No. 3 nationally in the latest polls, extending the school-record streak to 28-straight weeks top-5 ranked. The current 28-week streak comes after the Bears had been top-5 ranked for a total of 12 weeks in program history prior to the last two seasons. BU has been in one of the top-3 spots of both polls throughout the 2020-21 season.

No. 1 seed Baylor takes on No. 16 seed Hartford in the NCAA Tournament first round at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday on truTV. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.

2021 AP ALL-AMERICANS

FIRST TEAM:

Jared Butler, Baylor

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

SECOND TEAM:

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

Evan Mobley, USC

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

THIRD TEAM:

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Quentin Grimes, Houston

Herb Jones, Alabama

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola-Chicago

Chris Duarte, Oregon

HONORABLE MENTION

MaCio Teague, Baylor