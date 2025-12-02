Three Baylor football players earn invites to 2026 Senior Bowl

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Three Baylor football standouts have earned invites to the 2026 Senior Bowl, marking the first time Bears players have been selected for the prestigious all-star game since 2022.

Wide receiver Josh Cameron, quarterback Sawyer Robertson and tight end Michael Trigg will compete in the game at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Mobile, Alabama, on the campus of South Alabama. The NFL Network will broadcast the game live.

The trio represents the first Baylor players invited to the Senior Bowl since defensive lineman Siaki Ika played in the 2022 game.

Cameron caps decorated career

Cameron, a Cedar Park, Texas native, completed a standout career for the Bears in 2025. Over 53 games, he recorded 170 catches for 2,236 yards and 19 touchdowns.

LM Otero/AP Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

As a senior in 2025, Cameron posted career-high numbers with 69 receptions for 872 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished his career ranked 11th in receiving yards, eighth in receptions and eighth in touchdowns in program history.

Cameron's nine touchdowns in 2025 tied for 12th in single-season history, while his 69 catches ranked ninth all-time. As a junior, he had 52 catches for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Robertson completes historic quarterback career

Robertson, from Lubbock, Texas, finished one of the most successful quarterback careers in Baylor history. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal caller threw for 7,616 yards and 61 touchdowns over his three-year, 30-game career.

LM Otero/AP Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

After serving as a reserve in 2023, Robertson took over the starting role in game three of 2024 and never gave it up. He threw for 3,071 yards with 28 touchdowns and just eight interceptions during an eight-win 2024 season that featured a six-game winning streak to end the regular season.

Robertson followed that with a stellar 2025 campaign, throwing for 31 touchdowns and 3,681 yards while rushing for three scores.

In Baylor career history, Robertson ranks fourth in passing yards, seventh in passing efficiency (140.8), third in completions (599), ninth in completion percentage (60.6), fourth in touchdowns, fourth in total offense (7,932), fifth in total touchdowns (69) and seventh in touchdown-interception ratio (2.542).

His 2025 season ranks fifth in single-season passing yards, first in completions (304) and fourth in passing touchdowns in school history.

Robertson is a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, which will be presented in Las Vegas at the National Football Foundation's annual awards dinner on Dec. 9.

Trigg makes mark in two seasons

Trigg, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound product of Tampa, Florida, became one of the most accomplished tight ends in program history in just two seasons in Waco.

Tanner Pearson/AP Baylor tight end Michael Trigg (1) looks up at the scoreboard during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

He finished his Baylor career with 80 catches for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns, ranking first among Bears tight ends in yards and second in catches and touchdowns.

Trigg's 2025 season featured 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns, leading all Baylor tight ends in receptions, yards and touchdowns. In his 2024 debut season, he caught 30 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Including previous stops at USC and Ole Miss, Trigg caught 108 passes for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns over his 38-game collegiate career.

